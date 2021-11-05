Isle of Man included in 'landmark' Paris Agreement at COP26

The Isle of Man is to be included in the Paris Agreement following negotiations at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

This means that the Island will be able to comply with the obligations of the treaty and the UK’s overall target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Members have agreed to "pursue efforts" to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C, and limit greenhouse gas emissions from human activity to the same levels that trees, soil and oceans can absorb naturally - also known as reaching 'net zero'.

The agreement was announced by Greg Hands MP, the UK Minister of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), at the conference on Thursday.

It applies to the Isle of Man and the other Crown Dependencies and follows lengthy negotiations between the Isle of Man and UK Governments.

Daphne Caine MHK is representing the Isle of Man at the conference for the week as Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board.

This hugely significant agreement brings nearly 200 countries together through a common cause; to undertake the urgent action needed to combat climate change. This extension clearly demonstrates the Isle of Man’s commitment to play its part on the world stage and build on the hard work that is already underway. Daphne Caine MHK, Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board

Key discussions at the conference will be around whether countries are doing what they have agreed to within the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international agreement around climate change.

It was an agreement made by 196 parties at COP21 in Paris to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius.

The formal process for finalising the treaty extension will be completed after COP26, and will bring the Crown Dependencies into scope of the UK’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target to reduce emissions by at least 68% by 2030 on 1990 levels. Spokesperson for the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

This weekend will see the Isle of Man showcase the story behind the blue carbon stores in Manx shores.