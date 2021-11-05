Isle of Man included in 'landmark' Paris Agreement at COP26
The Isle of Man is to be included in the Paris Agreement following negotiations at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.
This means that the Island will be able to comply with the obligations of the treaty and the UK’s overall target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Members have agreed to "pursue efforts" to limit global temperature rises to 1.5C, and limit greenhouse gas emissions from human activity to the same levels that trees, soil and oceans can absorb naturally - also known as reaching 'net zero'.
The agreement was announced by Greg Hands MP, the UK Minister of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), at the conference on Thursday.
It applies to the Isle of Man and the other Crown Dependencies and follows lengthy negotiations between the Isle of Man and UK Governments.
Daphne Caine MHK is representing the Isle of Man at the conference for the week as Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board.
Key discussions at the conference will be around whether countries are doing what they have agreed to within the Paris Agreement.
The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international agreement around climate change.
It was an agreement made by 196 parties at COP21 in Paris to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius.
This weekend will see the Isle of Man showcase the story behind the blue carbon stores in Manx shores.
The COP26 climate conference - what you need to know
What is COP26? When and where will it be?
Each year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is called the Conference of the Parties (abbreviated as COP) to discuss the world's progress on climate change and how to tackle it.
COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties summit which will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.
Who is going?
Leaders of the 197 countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty that came into force in 1994 - are invited to the summit.
These are some of the world leaders that will be attending COP26:
US President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry, climate adviser and former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, and 10 other US cabinet officials.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In the days leading up to COP26, Mr Morrison committed Australia to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge are also attending. The Queen has withdrawn from visiting after being advised by her doctors to rest - she will address the conference virtually instead.
China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil are among the leaders that have decided not to travel to Glasgow.
What is it hoping to achieve?
1. Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - Countries are being encouraged to set ambitious 2030 emissions targets. They are also encouraged to accelerate the phase-out of coal, clamp down on deforestation, speed up the switch to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewables.
2. Protect natural habitats and communities from climate change disasters
3. Finances for a greener future - In 2009, developed countries were asked to keep to their promises to contribute at least $100 billion (£72.5 billion) per year by 2020 to protect the planet. In 2015, it was agreed that the goal would be extended to 2025.
However, new analysis shows the goal is unlikely to have been met last year and is on track to fall short in 2021 and 2022.
4. Getting all countries and organisations to work together to tackle the climate crisis