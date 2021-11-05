Will it be Ronaldo to the rescue for Solskjaer again? Manchester prepares for Derby Day
Report by Chris Hall, ITV News sports correspondent
It's a fixture which promises fireworks and a manager who's lost his sparkle.
A dangerous moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjær, whose future is still being questioned after the last team to visit Old Trafford, won 5-0.
While United have won just once in their last 5 league games, victory tomorrow would put them on the same number of points as their neighbours. But city aren't buying the derby hype.
Tomorrow he gets the chance to shut down the man who snubbed him.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who was so close to joining City in the summer, stars in his first derby since his first spell at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo's late goals, like the one in Italy in midweek, have been lifesavers. But some critics say his lack of mobility may actually hinder United.
In the past two years, it's Solskjaer who's held the edge on derby day. Beating Guardiola in three of their four league meetings.
But with fans back for their first derby in 18 months, the pressure will intensify.