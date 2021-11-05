Play video

Report by Chris Hall, ITV News sports correspondent

It's a fixture which promises fireworks and a manager who's lost his sparkle.

A dangerous moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjær, whose future is still being questioned after the last team to visit Old Trafford, won 5-0.

When I arrived 3 years ago there's been speculation ever since. Moved on from Liverpool, dark moment, but we've had a good week. Don't expect an easy ride when you become manager of Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United manager

While United have won just once in their last 5 league games, victory tomorrow would put them on the same number of points as their neighbours. But city aren't buying the derby hype.

I don't feel it, you know because I wake up in the morning and I come here, this bubble, this training centre and I'm 10, 12, 14 hours here. I can image how important it is for both sides, it's normal, this emotion to try and win the derby to do it well. But I have to be cool in my mind, I have to be cool in my head. Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City

Tomorrow he gets the chance to shut down the man who snubbed him.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was so close to joining City in the summer, stars in his first derby since his first spell at Old Trafford.

Normally I don't talk about players for other clubs. I'm pretty sure Cristiano Ronaldo is pretty happy being at United and United is happy to have him. Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's late goals, like the one in Italy in midweek, have been lifesavers. But some critics say his lack of mobility may actually hinder United.

He's one of the best players trhat's ever walked on this planet. His impact has been immense. How people can say that's a negative, I don't know. Ole Gunnar Solskjær

In the past two years, it's Solskjaer who's held the edge on derby day. Beating Guardiola in three of their four league meetings.

But with fans back for their first derby in 18 months, the pressure will intensify.