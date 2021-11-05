Stars shine bright as Variety's Legends of Industry Awards in Manchester

Play video

Report by Caroline Whitmore, ITV News Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent

It's one of the most glamorous nights in the North West's calendar and this year the stars shined bright at the Variety Legends of Industry Awards.

The event honours and celebrates those who have achieved outstanding success in their chosen field of business and industry, whilst raising crucial funds to support sick, disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.

Business leading lights and celebrities from the worlds of TV and radio broadcasting, dance, the music industry, comedy, the culinary arts and elite international sport were in Manchester for the event.

This year’s list of award recipients included Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, music and TV family The Nolans and veteran broadcaster Tony Blackburn.

We have been overwhelmed by the support of our dedicated supporters in Manchester who have Variety in their hearts and are there to help as we work to support sick, disabled and disadvantaged children. The evening is the flagship event for the charity, and the night was a huge success. Lyn Staunton, Development Director for the North West at Variety, the Children’s Charity

Charity champion and first ever recipients of a Local Legends of Industry Award, Manzoorand Aiysha Ali.

Alongside their business, the couple launched their charitable mission, Barakah Food Aid, to help Manchester’s homeless and those living on the breadline.

It’s very humbling. You never feel deserving. For everyone helped there’s another person we’ve missed; we don’t do what we do for a pat on the back, but this is great recognition for how the community is helping itself. We all work hard. Manzoor and Aiysha Ali

Manzoor and Aiysha Ali with ITV News's Caroline Whitmore.

Strictly dancer - and now judge - Du Beke is Captain of the Variety Golf Society. He said it allows him to see first-hand the work the charity does and then be able to hand over the famous Sunshine Coaches.