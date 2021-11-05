Stars shine bright as Variety's Legends of Industry Awards in Manchester
Report by Caroline Whitmore, ITV News Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent
It's one of the most glamorous nights in the North West's calendar and this year the stars shined bright at the Variety Legends of Industry Awards.
The event honours and celebrates those who have achieved outstanding success in their chosen field of business and industry, whilst raising crucial funds to support sick, disabled and disadvantaged children and young people.
Business leading lights and celebrities from the worlds of TV and radio broadcasting, dance, the music industry, comedy, the culinary arts and elite international sport were in Manchester for the event.
This year’s list of award recipients included Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke, music and TV family The Nolans and veteran broadcaster Tony Blackburn.
Charity champion and first ever recipients of a Local Legends of Industry Award, Manzoorand Aiysha Ali.
Alongside their business, the couple launched their charitable mission, Barakah Food Aid, to help Manchester’s homeless and those living on the breadline.
Strictly dancer - and now judge - Du Beke is Captain of the Variety Golf Society. He said it allows him to see first-hand the work the charity does and then be able to hand over the famous Sunshine Coaches.