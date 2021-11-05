Bonfire Night is upon us once more.

The colourful night's sky, big coats and scarfs, and the smell of toffee apples next to the bonfire will officially mark the start of cosy season.

But, while it's great to gather with friends and family, sometimes the centuries old tradition can turn ugly and people can get hurt because they didn't take proper safety precautions.

So, here are some top tips to ensure that everyone stays safe at home, or at an organised fireworks display.

Credit: PA

How to keep safe around fireworks

It is recommended that you avoid fireworks at home, however, if you do put on your own display, the fire service ask people to make sure that you stick to the Fireworks Code:

Buy fireworks marked CE

Ideally attend an organised display

Fireworks must not be sold to any person under the age of 18

Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and use them one at a time

Read and follow the instructions on each firework

Light the fireworks at arm’s length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Never put fireworks in your pocket

Never throw fireworks

Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves

Keep a bucket of water nearby at all times

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix and may lead to injury

Keep pets indoor.

Credit: PA

Other Bonfire safety tips:

Buy fireworks from a licensed retailer

Always supervise children around fireworks

Never give sparklers to a child under the age of 5

Prepare for the party in advance, and in daylight. On the night you will need a torch, a bucket of water, eye protection and gloves, a bucket of soft earth to put fireworks in and suitable supports and launchers if you're setting off Catherine wheels or rockets

Leave the lighting of fireworks to responsible adults only

GMFRS runs a fireworks amnesty during the Bonfire period by allowing members of the public to dispose of fireworks safely. Contact GMFRS on 0800 555 815 to have them safely collected.

What do I do if someone has been burned or scalded from a firework?

Burns are the most common injury at fireworks displays. All types of fireworks pose a serious risk of causing injury. According to the NHS, if someone has a burn or scald: