A warning has been issued after a man attempted to abduct a young girl who was walking home from school in Sale.

Police say the man tried to grab her at the junction of Manor Avenue and Firs Road at 4:30pm on Thursday 4 November. She was able to break free and run away.

Officers say the man made off in a large white van which had a new shape, sliding door, and signage on the side.

He then drove down Manor Avenue in the direction of Coppice Avenue.

Greater Manchester Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Superintendent Rose, the District Commander for Trafford said: "I share the concern of the community after this incident.

"I would like to reassure the community that I have a team of detectives working on this investigation and we will leave no stone unturned in our attempts to find this man, our children should not feel scared to walk home from school, I have increased patrols in the area and around our schools.

"Whilst enquiries continue, I would urge anyone with any concerns or information to approach one of our officers.

"We are particularly keen to speak to the couple that intervened and help the child following this incident. If this is you or you know the couple, please get in touch."