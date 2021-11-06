A man jailed for the attempted rape of a woman as she walked to work in Bolton

A man has been jailed after he attempted to rape a woman at knifepoint whilst she walked to work in Bolton

A woman in her 20s had been walking along Silverwell Street to work when Jonathan Kabala, who had been prowling the streets of Bolton on the hunt for a victim, started to follow her.

He chose his attack, as the woman approached St Peter's church grounds and dragged her to a secluded bush area and placed a knife to her neck.

Church grounds in Bolton where the victim in her 20s was dragged to the ground and held at knifepoint Credit: MEN

Believing that she was being robbed, the victim offered Kabala money in a desperate attempt to get him off her.

Kabala told her didn't want money and he covered the victim's mouth with his hand to stop her screaming.

She was only able to escape, when she struck him on the head with a travel mug she had been carrying.

St Peter's Church in Bolton off Silverwell Street with police vehicles following the attack Credit: MEN

Kabala of Chadwick Street, Bolton to 6 years and 9 months in jail after being found guilty of Kidnapping with Intent to Commit a Sexual Offence, Threatening Someone with a Bladed Article and also Possession of a Bladed Article.

Bolton Crown Court heard the attack happened just before 7am on Friday 2 October 2020.

The woman's screams attracted the attention of a man and woman nearby who came to her help and called the police.

Their intervention allowed the victim to grab the knife from Kabala and throw it away from him. He then calmly stood up before leaving the church yard..

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, which pinpointed Kabala to multiple locations in Bolton that morning, he was subsequently arrested and charged.

DC Fairbrother of GMP's Bolton CID said:

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was simply on her way to work.

I commend her bravery and courage when defending herself against Kabala and I also extend my thanks to the man and woman passing by who bravely intervened and stopped this horrific assault.

The actions of all three that day ensured that Kabala was unable to inflict any further serious harm to the woman or any other potential victims.