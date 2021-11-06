The police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an attempted abduction in Greater Manchester.

A man approached a girl on her way home from school and attempted to grab her on Thursday afternoon at the junction of Manor Avenue and Firs Road in Sale around 4.30pm.

The girl was able to break free from the offender and run away.

The man made off in a large white van which had a new shape, sliding door, and signage on the side. He then drove down Manor Avenue in the direction of Coppice Avenue.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

There are increased patrols in the area as detectives carry out enquiries.

Detectives have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Helen Bagnall of GMP's Trafford division: "This was an incredibly concerning and terrifying ordeal for the young girl and we have been working around the clock to establish the full circumstances of the incident to ensure we identify the man responsible.

"We're currently releasing this e-fit image in the hope that someone may recognise the man and can assist us with our enquiries. If you do recognise this male please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.

"We are still looking to speak to the couple that intervened and helped the young girl following the incident and we urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We're also appealing to anyone with any information about the incident - including those with dash-cam or CCTV footage of the white van.