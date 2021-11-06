Roy Keane gives up on Manchester United after City cruise to victory in derby

The pressure mounts on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after rivals Manchester City provided their latest Old Trafford humbling.

A fortnight on from the embarrassing 5-0 home humiliation at the hands of rivals Liverpool, United fell to another one-sided defeat in the 186th Manchester derby.

Pep Guardiola's men cruised to a victory far more comfortable than the 2-0 scoreline suggested, but Eric Bailly's own goal and a preventable Bernardo Silva effort was enough to ease past United.

Solskjaer shouts towards Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier… Credit: Martin Rickett / PA

Solskjaer had called the loss to Liverpool the darkest day of his near three-year reign and the manner of this loss to their neighbours will lead to renewed pressure during the international break.

Only three points separated these sides before kick-off but the gulf in quality and application soon became clear as Joao Cancelo was given time to swing in a cross that Bailly turned into his own goal inside seven minutes.

A string of superb David De Gea saves prevented things getting as ugly as they had against Liverpool, but dominant City deservedly added another before the break as Silva got behind Luke Shaw to turn in a ball from Cancelo.

United were poor in defence and lacked control in possession as Solskjaer's meek side failed to muster a response, leading to a smattering of boos at the final whistle.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring the second goal of the game with Phil Foden… Credit: Martin Rickett/ PA

Roy Keane responded to Manchester United's derby defeat by rivals City by saying 'he gives up on this squad.'

Former United skipper Keane told Sky Sports: "This defending (for the second goal), (Luke) Shaw and (David) De Gea, not enough pressure. It's OK sitting back, but you've got to realise it's half-time and put pressure on. You're on the ropes, stay in the game.. but what chance have you got?

Roy Keane says he 'gives up on this side' Credit: PA

"I've been crossing these fellas for years. I give up. I give up on these players. Right on half-time, these are international football players.

"I can't understand the defending. I'm driving down here thinking 'Man United are at home, they've got a chance'. But they've been like this all season giving up chances. Unless United do something drastic it'll be another four or five."