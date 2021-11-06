Three police officers have been injured after a gang pelted them with fireworks

Three police officers have been injured after a large gang threw fireworks and other missiles at them in the Moston area of Manchester.

Police were called to a report that a female officer had been assaulted on Moston Lane, just before 9.30pm last night (November 5).

Police with riot shields after officers attacked with missiles and fireworks Credit: Jake Lindley photography

Shortly after more officers were sent to the scene, a group of around 50 people turned on the police and pelted them with missiles and fireworks.

Greater Manchester Police say extra patrols were sent to Penn Street and Ebsworth Street and the surrounding areas of Moston to disperse the groups.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, and another man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and affray.

Riot police out in force in Moston to deal with attack on police Credit: Jake Lindley

Greater Manchester Police say a dispersal order was put in place around Moston until 6.30am this morning

Police vehicles in Moston where a dispersal order was put in place Credit: Jake Lindley photography

Superintendent Helen Critchley, of GMPs City of Manchester district, said: "This has been a large-scale disturbance involving a number of people throwing missiles not only at officers but at members of the public.

"In response to this disorder we have dispatched a large number of officers to the scene and we now have a dispersal order in place until 6.30am Saturday morning. Officers will be remaining in the area overnight as a precaution.

"This has been a multi-agency response from police, fire and the ambulance service and I would like to thank our emergency services colleagues for their assistance this evening.

"I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience while we continue to deal with this incident.

"As a result of this incident three officers have sustained injuries, thankfully these are minor injuries due to the quick response of their colleagues.

GMP will not tolerate violence towards officers in the course of their duties. Supt Helen Critchley

Meanwhile Lancashire police say a number of police vehicles were damaged after youths attacked them with fireworks and missiles.

Police say fortunately no one was injured in incidents in both Blackburn and Burnley when emergency services crews from the fire service, ambulance and police received a number of hoax calls and were subjected to attacks.

No arrests have been made and police say investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Lancashire's Chief Constable anger over firework attacks

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “It makes me incredibly sad, angry and disappointed that people feel they can behave in this way towards my officers and the emergency services in general.

“The events of last night were totally inexcusable and show an utter lack of respect for emergency service workers who are going above and beyond day in and day out to keep our communities safe.

Police officers are human beings and many of them live in the communities that they police and protect. They do not come to work to be abused and physically attacked by a small minority of disrespectful people who clearly have no respect for the authorities or indeed the communities that they live in. Lancashire's Chief Constable, Chris Rowley

“It is only a matter of good fortune that no police officers, paramedics or firefighters were not seriously hurt in last’s nights disgraceful events.

“We will be doing all we can to identify the individuals involved and subject them to the full force of the law.”