A driver has been caught by police doing 129 miles per hour on the M60 early this morning.

The motorist initially stopped alongside officers on the motorway this morning (November 7) at around 5.40am.Officers said the driver then took off at a 'frankly ridiculous' speed between Hollinwood and Ashton-under-Lyne.

In a picture shared online by the force, a screenshot of the dashcam footage shows the motorway was dark with thankfully just a few cars also on the road at the same time.

At the bottom of the picture the speedometer is seen topping 129 miles per hour.

Greater Manchester Police traffic division said:"Behaviour like this is not acceptable and will result in a court summons, as it did for this driver."