Man died in horror crash as two young children and woman rushed to hospital

A man has died and three other people have been injured following a serious crash in Bolton.

Police were called to reports after a grey Audi crashed into a tree on Lever Park Avenue in Horwich just before 10pm on Saturday (November 6).

A grey audi crased into a tree on Lever Park Avenue in Horwich Credit: MEN

Tragically, a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A three-year-old child was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury and and an eight-year old child was also hurt.

A 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries to her leg and arm. They all remain in hospital in a stable condition. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing, a spokesman for GMP said.

Police officers at scene of crash in Horwich Credit: MEN

Police constable Andy Bennett, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed this collision, or has any dashcam footage of the car in the lead up to or during this collision, please get in touch with police as soon as possible."