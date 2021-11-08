More than 40 people have been arrested as part of a month long operation in Warrington that focused on driving offences, including drink and drug driving.

Cheshire Police ran Operation Pursuit between Monday 27th of September and Monday 25 October. The force says its main focus was to target motorists under the fatal five offences, which also include speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, careless driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Credit: PA images

Officers also issued 45 fines and seized 14 vehicles as well as five e-scooters. Cheshire Police say while officers regularly carry out checks as part of their daily business they wanted to go that extra mile last month following an increase in collisions.