Report by Paul Crone, ITV News

As the nation prepares to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday, we've been speaking to veterans about what the annual Poppy Appeal means to them.

The three army veterans all lost an upper or lower limb during service to the country. And all of them have had their own painful personal journey to leading a happy and healthy life.

Martin Burns

Martin Burns, 63, from Hornby near Lancaster served with the Parachute Regiment until a disastrous accident which resulted in his left arm being amputated.

Martin’s lifeline has been the Specialist Mobility Rehabilitation Centre at Preston’s Sharoe Green Hospital.

Here he meets other veterans, and can reflect on this year’s Remembrance Day.

Wearing a poppy is important every year, regardless of whatever situation we're in. This time of year, even if you were in the middle of nowhere, you've got to remember. Martin Burns

Bob Thornthwaite

Like Martin, 73 year old Bob Thornthwaite from Chorley served with the Parachute Regiment and lost his left leg during a parachute jump.

The veteran feels there’s a danger that the younger generation is losing site of the Poppy Appeal and Remembrance Day.

The only thing the younger generations think about is Afghanistan. the Falklands, they don't go back to the First World War, and that's what they should find out about. Bob Thornthwaite

Craig Blakesley

It’s clear not everyone is injured during the heat of battle or carrying out acts of bravery, but joining the services always comes with risks.

Fifty-year-old Craig Blakesley from Atherton lost his right leg after an training accident on Salisbury Plain.

It's an injury which still plagues him.

Lockdown hasn’t helped either. Like the other vets at the Rehab Centre, Craig still feels passionately about wearing a poppy.