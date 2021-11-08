Veterans whose lives were changed by conflict tell us what the Poppy Appeal means to them
Report by Paul Crone, ITV News
As the nation prepares to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday, we've been speaking to veterans about what the annual Poppy Appeal means to them.
The three army veterans all lost an upper or lower limb during service to the country. And all of them have had their own painful personal journey to leading a happy and healthy life.
Martin Burns, 63, from Hornby near Lancaster served with the Parachute Regiment until a disastrous accident which resulted in his left arm being amputated.
Martin’s lifeline has been the Specialist Mobility Rehabilitation Centre at Preston’s Sharoe Green Hospital.
Here he meets other veterans, and can reflect on this year’s Remembrance Day.
Like Martin, 73 year old Bob Thornthwaite from Chorley served with the Parachute Regiment and lost his left leg during a parachute jump.
The veteran feels there’s a danger that the younger generation is losing site of the Poppy Appeal and Remembrance Day.
It’s clear not everyone is injured during the heat of battle or carrying out acts of bravery, but joining the services always comes with risks.
Fifty-year-old Craig Blakesley from Atherton lost his right leg after an training accident on Salisbury Plain.
It's an injury which still plagues him.
Lockdown hasn’t helped either. Like the other vets at the Rehab Centre, Craig still feels passionately about wearing a poppy.