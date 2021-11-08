Detectives in Crewe are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a number of suspicious incidents in the town. Over the past two weeks they've received reports of seven incidents in the Underwood Lane/West Street area.

The first was reported at around 11.20am on Sunday 31 October when a man exposed himself in front of a woman.

Underwood Lane, Crewe Credit: Google streetmap

Then, between 11.52am Saturday 6 November and 7.23pm on Sunday 7 November, officers were called to a further six incidents in the same area where women were approached by an unknown man. During some of the incidents the man followed the women and on other occasions he grabbed hold of them by the wrist. None of the victims were injured but have been left extremely shaken.

The man is described as white, with a tanned complexion, around 6’ tall and of stocky build. During some of the incidents he was described as wearing baseball style shorts and a dark hooded top, with the hood up.

I understand the concern these incidents are likely to cause and I want to reassure residents that a number of enquiries are ongoing and we are doing everything we can to trace the person responsible. Patrols have been stepped up in the area and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to a local officer. Detective Chief Inspector Dave Moores, Cheshire Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1127141 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.