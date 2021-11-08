USA flights resume from Manchester Airport

Play video

Manchester Airport has welcomed the return of services to a number of US destinations after the American government confirmed its borders are once again open to British visitors.

Before the pandemic, the UK’s third largest gateway was among the best-connected to the States in Europe, with more than three million passengers a year crossing the pond from its catchment area.

News of the return of transatlantic services has been hailed by business and tourism chiefs, who say the direct routes will unlock wide-ranging economic, trade and tourism opportunities.

In 2019, more than 307,000 Americans visited the North of England, spending more than £156m across the region.

Passengers queued to get on the first flight from Manchester airport in almost two years.

As well as the trade benefits of being linked to economic powerhouses like New York City, the direct connectivity also unlocks vast journey time savings, meaning businesses across the North can save thousands of man-hours each year.

The first stateside bound flights from Manchester were Virgin Atlantic services to Orlando and New York, with Orlando being the first departure.

Peter and Christine Gee are thrilled to be able to travel to Florida to see their grandchildren for the first time in 2 years.

Play video

The departures board at Manchester Airport once again displayed transatlantic flights, with New York and Orlando the first to go.

Routes to Atlanta and Houston will also return over the coming weeks and months.

This includes the launch of routes by Aer Lingus, with the Irish carrier opening a new base in the North for the first time, creating 153 jobs.

After almost two years with no flights to the USA, it is great to finally re-connect the region with some of our most popular and important destinations. Not only are our US routes well loved by holidaymakers, but they are also vital to the Northern economy and the prosperity of the region. Karen Smart, Managing Director of Manchester Airport

More on the changing travel rules to the USA here