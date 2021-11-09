The family of a Merseyside lawyer who died after a reaction to a coronavirus vaccine have been praised by a coroner for continuing to emphasise the importance of having the jab.

An inquest heard today that 59 year old Neil Astles from Newton-le-Willows developed a blood clot on his brain and died about two and a half weeks after receiving his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Following his death, Mr Astles' sister Alison spoke out in the media to urge people to continue to be vaccinated.

At the hearing his brother Peter said: " I think everybody in this country should have the vaccine. I had the vaccine even after Neil died."

Thank you for the dignity you have shown throughout and for the message given clearly today to the hospital, regulator and for public consumption as well, in respect of your clear position that it is very important to continue to be vaccinated but also to be aware of the very rare complications and adverse reactions so when they do arise, quick and urgent action can be taken Senior Coroner Julie Goulding addressing the family

The coroner's court heard that Mr Astles, who worked as a solicitor for Warrington Borough Council, was vaccinated on March 17 but began to suffer headaches nine days later.

His wife Carole said: "The vaccine never even entered our minds because it was nine days after that he developed headaches."

At the hospital a scan showed a blood clot on his brain and he was transferred to intensive care at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the early hours of April 3, the inquest heard.

Dr Lawrence McCrossan, an intensive care consultant at the hospital said: "At the time Neil was transferred his conscious level was holding its own so we felt there was an opportunity to try and get that stabilised and stop things getting worse.

"Unfortunately, things deteriorated very, very rapidly to the point where we couldn't do anything."

The inquest heard that guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence for treatment of Mr Astles' condition did not become available until July, but the hospitals had complied with the subsequent advice.

Dr McCrossan said "What we've learned from what has happened is to recognise the very early signs."

A conclusion of misadventure was recorded