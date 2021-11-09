Play video

Video report by Rachel Townsend

A lack of basic medical care and knowledge from health professionals contributed to the death of a Blackpool woman following an abortion, according to the family's lawyer.

'Devoted' mother of five Sarah Dunn, 31, died on 11 April last year - less than three weeks after her planned termination.

In that time, she spoke to her GP, the surgery pharmacist and the out of hours doctor several times about worsening symptoms; in one instance saying she had "never felt so poorly", and in another that she was "unable to move".

At this point - 19 days on from the procedure - she was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she suffered a seizure and multi-organ failure, later identified to be as a result of sepsis which had been missed.

'Despite all efforts', Sarah had a cardiac arrest at 12:50am, with her death recorded eight minutes later.

She didn't feel right and she was getting the door closed on her every step of the way really. It could have been prevented and it should have been prevented. Marie Dunn, Sarah's mum

Sarah was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she suffered a seizure and multi-organ failure.

At the end of a five-day hearing into the circumstances last month, coroner for Blackpool Louise Rae found Sarah had died of natural causes contributed to by neglect.

She found "gross failings" in her hospital care and "basic failings" from her GP and pharmacist.

It is staggering that Sarah was spoken to in primary and secondary care and sepsis was not considered. I accept that compounding delays in screening made more than a negligible contribution to her death and that had she been admitted or referred on 9 or 10 April she would have survived. Louise Rae, Coroner for Blackpool

Sarah was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where she suffered a seizure and multi-organ failure. Credit: Granada Reports

Those 'delays' were attributed to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

While this presented certain challenges, the coroner has called for a better understanding of maternal sepsis.

I am concerned that there remains a lack of awareness in sepsis following medical abortions. Whilst those giving evidence are aware now of sepsis post abortion I am concerned there is a general lack of awareness. I will write to the department of health to make it known my concerns about the lack of knowledge in the health service. Louise Rae, Coroner for Blackpool

Dr Grahame Goode, the Deputy Medical Director of the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, 9 November released the following statement:

"I can only imagine the pain that Sarah’s family have been through after losing her in these terrible circumstances. It’s difficult for anyone to comprehend the impact that losing their mother will have on her children and family.

“Blackpool Teaching Hospitals has been present to hear all the evidence during the inquest and we fully accept all the findings of the coroner, and offer our heartfelt condolences to Sarah’s family.

“There are clearly things that could have been done differently during the time we were caring for Sarah that have been highlighted, and while they may not ultimately have saved her life, could have played their part.

“I would like to apologise to Sarah’s family on behalf of the Trust and I can reassure everyone that the circumstances around her death have been investigated fully."

Sarah's family want to make other families aware of maternal sepsis.

The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch has published its independent report into the case, including nine recommendations: