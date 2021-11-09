Manx public asked to only attend Noble's Hospital if 'absolutely necessary'

People in the Isle of Man are being asked to only attend Noble's Hospital if 'absolutely necessary' due to a high number of people using the emergency department.

Manx Care are asking that people consider attending the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital instead, particularly for emergencies that do not require specialist support.

This includes burns, scalds, suspected breaks and dislocations, sprains, rashes and skin complaints, infections, falls and emergency contraception.

The MIU is open from 8:00am to 8:00pm seven days a week.

Isle of Man Covid-19 Restrictions

Some Covid-19 restrictions still apply in the Isle of Man around medical settings.

Members of the public should not enter Noble's Hospital or Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital if:

They’re sick or showing any symptoms relating to COVID-19

They’ve been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 in the last ten days, including those identified as a high risk, low risk or a close contact by 111 within the previous ten days

They’ve tested positive for COVID-19 using a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) or lab test

They’re awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test

They’ve been legally instructed to self-isolate by the 111 Team as part of a travel pathway to enter the Island

An exception applies in the event that people require emergency hospital treatment.

The full hospitals visiting policy can be found here.