Manchester footballer Marcus Rashford hopes MBE will be 'positive message' for young people
Footballer Marcus Rashford says he hopes him receiving an MBE will inspire young people.
The 24-year-old Manchester United player was recognised by the Duke of Cambridge for supporting vulnerable children through his free school meals campaign, which saw a change to government policy.
As well as helping them in that way, he hopes this award will spread the positive message that anything is possible.
Rashford's mum Melanie was there for the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
He told ITV News she is a "huge inspiration" to him, and that his MBE will join the rest of his awards at her house.
"She asked me I was nervous and I was just like 'no because the award's actually for you'", he said.
Marcus Rashford reveals what he and Prince William spoke about.
When asked what is next for his campaign work, he vowed to keep going.
Marcus Rashford is presented with his MBE by The Duke of Cambridge.