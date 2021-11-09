Play video

Footballer Marcus Rashford says he hopes him receiving an MBE will inspire young people.

The 24-year-old Manchester United player was recognised by the Duke of Cambridge for supporting vulnerable children through his free school meals campaign, which saw a change to government policy.

As well as helping them in that way, he hopes this award will spread the positive message that anything is possible.

When I was a kid it wasn't something I dreamt about - it wasn't something that [felt] achievable. I've obviously been trying to spread positive messages to young kids and me receiving this today is another message for them, because now they can see that even things you don't think are achievable are achievable. Marcus Rashford MBE

Marcus Rashford and his mum Melanie Rashford. Credit: PA Images.

Rashford's mum Melanie was there for the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He told ITV News she is a "huge inspiration" to him, and that his MBE will join the rest of his awards at her house.

"She asked me I was nervous and I was just like 'no because the award's actually for you'", he said.

Marcus Rashford reveals what he and Prince William spoke about.

Play video

When asked what is next for his campaign work, he vowed to keep going.

There's a lot of work to be done - we're nowhere near where we want to be, or where the kids deserve to be. But we've got to keep sticking at it and keep going. Things like this help push what I'm doing in the right direction because it makes people aware. Marcus Rashford MBE

Marcus Rashford is presented with his MBE by The Duke of Cambridge.