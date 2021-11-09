An initiative which sees police officers responding to domestic abuse reports alongside a trained NHS domestic abuse specialist has now supported over 1,000 victims across Lancashire.

Operation Provide was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the advice was to stay at home, with the aim of providing additional support to victims.

It runs across Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe and sees independent domestic violence advocates (IDVAs) from Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust on hand to support victims and their children with immediate safety and long-term plans. There are now a total of six IDVAs involved with the scheme.

Additional funding from Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the Ministry of Justice, supported by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, will allow the initiative to continue to run for another two years.

Domestic abuse is a largely hidden crime, occurring primarily at home. For a wide variety of reasons, victims are sometimes hesitant about speaking to police and progressing criminal proceedings. Working in partnership with specialists from health, we are able to reach out. I would urge friends, family and neighbours to let us know if you think someone might be suffering. Please don’t ignore it. Inspector Jon Smith, Lancashire Police

An independent study into the project by Liverpool John Moores University has shown the number of victims engaging with safeguarding advice has increased dramatically from 21.5 per cent to 67.2 per cent. It also shows the number of victims prosecuting their partners has gone up from 14.4 per cent to 41.3 per cent.

You can report domestic abuse online at lancashire.police.uk/reportcrime or by calling 101. If someone is at risk of immediate harm, dial 999.

If you are unable to speak on the phone, you can ring 999 from a landline and respond by coughing or tapping the handset, pressing ‘55’ when prompted by the operator. This lets the 999 call operator know that it’s an emergency and you aren’t safe to speak