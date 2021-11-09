A 36-year-old woman has died after being found with serious stab wounds at a house in Oldham.

Police were called to Watermill Avenue just before 7pm on Monday 8 November after reports a woman had been attacked.

Paramedics were quickly at the house, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 16-year-old girl was also injured and taken to hospital with superficial injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible, with the assurance that all information will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.

A woman has very sadly lost her life overnight and our thoughts are currently with her family as they begin to process this horrendous news. Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Clegg - Greater Manchester Police

There is currently a heightened Police presence in the area.

Incidents of this nature will always cause concern and worry amongst the community and I want to reassure the public that we currently have one man in custody and we believe this to have been an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community. Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Clegg - Greater Manchester Police