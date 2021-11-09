Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 36 year old woman stabbed to death in Oldham
A 36-year-old woman has died after being found with serious stab wounds at a house in Oldham.
Police were called to Watermill Avenue just before 7pm on Monday 8 November after reports a woman had been attacked.
Paramedics were quickly at the house, but despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
A 16-year-old girl was also injured and taken to hospital with superficial injuries.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible, with the assurance that all information will be treated with the utmost sensitivity.
There is currently a heightened Police presence in the area.