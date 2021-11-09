Oldham's council leader says she has been sent death threats and 'physically threatened' since taking up the role.

Arooj Shah, who became the first Muslim woman council leader in May, was speaking after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Essex last month.

Addressing her fellow councillors, Cllr Shah, whose car was firebombed outside her Glodwick home in July, called Mr Amess' death an 'horrific, tragic' event.

She added that it had "brought into sharp focus the risk we all take when representing our communities".

A one minute's silence was held to remember the Southend West MP, Mr Amess, at the start of Oldham's recent full council meeting.

Over the last few months I have faced regular death threats, I have been approached and verbally attacked in the street and on a small number of occasions physically threatened by people. I know that I'm not alone in facing these threats and these worries and I know I'm not alone in seeing this impact on my family members Councillor Arooj Shah

MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in in Essex last month

Councillor Shah told members they had a duty to create a 'catalyst for change' in Oldham and elsewhere.

"The tone of political discourse in Oldham, particularly online, has become truly toxic," she said.

Much of that abuse is incited by misinformation spread online. For clarity, I am not seeking reduced accountability. I welcome challenge on my policies and priorities, that's a central part of the job and essential to democracy. What I am seeking is less hatred and less personal abuse, most of which is fuelled by lies and misinformation. Councillor Arooj Shah

Councillor Shah told councillors the best way to combat the hate and vitriol we see online and tragically in real life is by working well together and with mutual respect.