Oldham council leader sent 'death threats' since taking up the role
Oldham's council leader says she has been sent death threats and 'physically threatened' since taking up the role.
Arooj Shah, who became the first Muslim woman council leader in May, was speaking after Tory MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Essex last month.
Addressing her fellow councillors, Cllr Shah, whose car was firebombed outside her Glodwick home in July, called Mr Amess' death an 'horrific, tragic' event.
She added that it had "brought into sharp focus the risk we all take when representing our communities".
A one minute's silence was held to remember the Southend West MP, Mr Amess, at the start of Oldham's recent full council meeting.
Councillor Shah told members they had a duty to create a 'catalyst for change' in Oldham and elsewhere.
"The tone of political discourse in Oldham, particularly online, has become truly toxic," she said.
Councillor Shah told councillors the best way to combat the hate and vitriol we see online and tragically in real life is by working well together and with mutual respect.