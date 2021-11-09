Susanne Lynch, head of medicines management for NHS South Sefton Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS Southport and Formby CCG, has been awarded an MBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Being chosen by the Queen to receive an honour has been an overwhelming surprise, it was such a pleasure to attend the ceremony and meet so many other inspiring people being recognised for their services and bravery during the last year Susanne Lynch MBE

Susanne from Formby received the award from Her Royal Highness Princess Anne after being recognised in Her Majesty the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

Susanne was honoured for her services to pharmacy, including her work responding to the coronavirus pandemic. This has seen Susanne and her team providing additional direct support to some of the borough’s most vulnerable patients.

I couldn’t be prouder of my team and the work we do to improve patient care in Sefton. We all rose to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that our most vulnerable patients were supported through these unprecedented times Susanne Lynch MBE

Susanne and the medicines management team were busier than ever during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, working to put in place additional support for patients across Sefton during a busy and uncertain time.

They also provided valuable additional support for local care homes. They set up new policies and training to enable care home staff to best care for their residents, ensuring consistent supplies of medicines and providing dedicated support online for care homes in the borough.