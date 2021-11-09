A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a house in Nelson, East Lancashire.

Police were called shortly before 1pm on Monday 8th November to an address on Berkeley Close after a report a man in his forties had been found deceased. It's believed he suffered multiple injuries and so officers are treating his death as suspicious.

A 45-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 31-year-old woman from Colne has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody at this time. A post mortem examination to establish the cause of the man’s death will take place in due course.

We appreciate that this incident will have caused some concern in the community and so I would like to reassure people that we have stepped up patrols in the area, where they will remain for some time. If you have any concerns or information, please approach an officer Chief Inspector Allen Davies, Lancashire's Force Major Incident Team

Lancashire Police say despite two arrests the investigation is still ongoing so they are still appealing for witnesses. They also say efforts are ongoing to find the deceased man's next of kin.