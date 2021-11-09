The RNLI have issued a warning to avoid dangerous sea creatures washing up on North West beaches.

Portuguese Man O'War have been spotted in Preesall, Ainsadale and Caldy beaches over the last few days.

Becky Clarke posted a picture on the Knott End and Preesall Community Facebook page saying: "I found a couple of Portuguese Man O' War on the beach at Preesall this morning."

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has sent out a warning that they must be avoided due to the painful sting they can give, even after they have died.

Facts about The Portuguese Man O'War

The Portuguese Man O'War is not a jellyfish, even though it has a similar appearance.

They are described by the Wildlife Trusts as a "colonial hydrozoan, made up of small individual animals called zooids"

The Portuguese Man O'War lives at the surface of the open ocean, held afloat by a gas-filled bladder.

They can't swim and are at the mercy of the winds, which is why they often end up washed ashore after big storms.