Andy Burnham pledges new bike-hire scheme won't fail like Mobike

Andy Burnham said his plans for a network of bikes to help Mancunians shift to active travel will not go the same way as the doomed Mobike scheme.

The Greater Manchester mayor recently unveiled a plan to shift Manchester's transport network to net-zero by 2030, including a system of hire bikes.

Manchester made headlines in 2018 when Chinese firm Mobike pulled out of the city, citing unsustainable levels of theft and vandalism of its bikes.

Mobike pulled from canal Credit: PA

Speaking on "transport day" of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Mr Burnham said: "We've definitely learned from that experience.

"When Mobike came in, it wasn't a planned scheme that we brought in - they just came in, and we tried to work with it, but it was a very different scheme."

He told the PA news agency: "It wasn't a managed scheme, basically, whereas the scheme we're bringing in now has people who are operating the scheme, they're managing it."

Mr Burnham added that, crucially, the new scheme involves docking stations and the bikes are of a much higher quality.

"We will learn as we go, we won't say 'This is it and we won't make any changes' - if we need to make changes, we will."

Mr Burnham said a sense of ownership will also ensure there is a future for the bikes.

"I'd say to people, look, let's... all of us look after them because this is about the city's infrastructure, and it's about helping everybody get around more cheaply," he said.

"So, if you damage a bike, you're maybe taking away somebody's opportunity to get around and do that in a much better way than jumping in a car."