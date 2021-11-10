Andy Burnham pledges new bike-hire scheme won't fail like Mobike
Andy Burnham said his plans for a network of bikes to help Mancunians shift to active travel will not go the same way as the doomed Mobike scheme.
The Greater Manchester mayor recently unveiled a plan to shift Manchester's transport network to net-zero by 2030, including a system of hire bikes.
Manchester made headlines in 2018 when Chinese firm Mobike pulled out of the city, citing unsustainable levels of theft and vandalism of its bikes.
Speaking on "transport day" of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Mr Burnham said: "We've definitely learned from that experience.
"When Mobike came in, it wasn't a planned scheme that we brought in - they just came in, and we tried to work with it, but it was a very different scheme."
He told the PA news agency: "It wasn't a managed scheme, basically, whereas the scheme we're bringing in now has people who are operating the scheme, they're managing it."
Mr Burnham added that, crucially, the new scheme involves docking stations and the bikes are of a much higher quality.
"We will learn as we go, we won't say 'This is it and we won't make any changes' - if we need to make changes, we will."
Mr Burnham said a sense of ownership will also ensure there is a future for the bikes.
"I'd say to people, look, let's... all of us look after them because this is about the city's infrastructure, and it's about helping everybody get around more cheaply," he said.
"So, if you damage a bike, you're maybe taking away somebody's opportunity to get around and do that in a much better way than jumping in a car."
The COP26 climate conference - what you need to know
What is COP26? When and where will it be?
What is COP26? When and where will it be?
Each year, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meets at what is called the Conference of the Parties (abbreviated as COP) to discuss the world's progress on climate change and how to tackle it.
COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties summit which will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November.
Who is going?
Who is going?
Leaders of the 197 countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) – a treaty that came into force in 1994 - are invited to the summit.
These are some of the world leaders that will be attending COP26:
US President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry, climate adviser and former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy, and 10 other US cabinet officials.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In the days leading up to COP26, Mr Morrison committed Australia to a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge are also attending. The Queen has withdrawn from visiting after being advised by her doctors to rest - she will address the conference virtually instead.
China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil are among the leaders that have decided not to travel to Glasgow.
What is it hoping to achieve?
What is it hoping to achieve?
1. Achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - Countries are being encouraged to set ambitious 2030 emissions targets. They are also encouraged to accelerate the phase-out of coal, clamp down on deforestation, speed up the switch to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewables.
2. Protect natural habitats and communities from climate change disasters
3. Finances for a greener future - In 2009, developed countries were asked to keep to their promises to contribute at least $100 billion (£72.5 billion) per year by 2020 to protect the planet. In 2015, it was agreed that the goal would be extended to 2025.
However, new analysis shows the goal is unlikely to have been met last year and is on track to fall short in 2021 and 2022.
4. Getting all countries and organisations to work together to tackle the climate crisis