How one soldier's war journal is being kept safe for future generations

Report by Paul Crone, ITV News

A North West university has been gifted a priceless journal kept by a soldier from Lancashire during World War One.

William Bradshaw wrote in harrowing detail of his time fighting on the Western Front and his time as a prisoner of war, before he returned home to his family.

William survived the horrors of the Western Front in France and being held as a prisoner of war.

On his return to England he wrote a journal capturing in minute detail his life as a soldier.

This work, described as "exquisite" has now been gifted to Edge Hill University in Ormskirk.

The way that William wrote is incredibly beautiful because he was a really clear writer so we're able to actually read it because it's very legible. He clearly had an ability in terms of being able to write things very matter of fact, so he gets to the point quickly, he describes things. Dam Copley, archivist at Edge Hill University

William's work will now be preserved in Edge Hill's archives, and includes his account of being taken prisoner by the Germans in the Spring of1918.

He would remain a PoW until the end of the War when he was able to return home in December 1918.

There's bits of it where he's trying to explain himself, there's other bits where he's talking about losing people, he's talking about losing friends, what it's like to be a prisoner and then coming home - magic. Steve Walsh, William's great-grandson

William died in 1969, and it's worth also noting his son Charles fought and survived World War Two, and also wrote about his time in the army.

But it's William's poignant memories of WW1 that have the most historical significance.

His work will now be safe for future generations to read.