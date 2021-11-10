How one soldier's war journal is being kept safe for future generations
Report by Paul Crone, ITV News
A North West university has been gifted a priceless journal kept by a soldier from Lancashire during World War One.
William Bradshaw wrote in harrowing detail of his time fighting on the Western Front and his time as a prisoner of war, before he returned home to his family.
William survived the horrors of the Western Front in France and being held as a prisoner of war.
On his return to England he wrote a journal capturing in minute detail his life as a soldier.
This work, described as "exquisite" has now been gifted to Edge Hill University in Ormskirk.
William's work will now be preserved in Edge Hill's archives, and includes his account of being taken prisoner by the Germans in the Spring of1918.
He would remain a PoW until the end of the War when he was able to return home in December 1918.
William died in 1969, and it's worth also noting his son Charles fought and survived World War Two, and also wrote about his time in the army.
But it's William's poignant memories of WW1 that have the most historical significance.
His work will now be safe for future generations to read.