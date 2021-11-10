Two teen thieves were involved in a plan to steal a Mercedes which went tragically wrong when the car's owner died trying to stop it.

Restaurant owner Mohammed Islam, 53, was killed after being hit by his own car as it was stolen, while he made a food delivery to a house in Romiley, Stockport.

His 15-year-old killer, who got into Mr Islam's cherished Mercedes and ran over him as he tried to stop it being stolen, was previously locked up after admitting manslaughter.

Now, Kamil Kowalski, 19, and another 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have appeared before Manchester Crown Court after admitting their roles in the gang who were on an 'expedition' looking for cars to steal and sell on.

The court heard they were in a nearby Ford Transit van when the incident happened.

Mr Islam, 53, was killed after being hit by his own car as it was stolen, while he made a food delivery to a house in Romiley, Stockport.

Mr Islam, who owned the Marple Spice restaurant, was making a food delivery to a house on Lyme Grove in Romiley at about 9pm.

As he got out, the 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, got into the Mercedes, a 25th wedding anniversary present from Mr Islam's children.

Mr Islam ran back and desperately tried to stop him, but the boy sped off.

He was able to hold on for about 30 metres, until he was thrown into the road then run over by his own car.

The married father-of-three died two days later.

Mohammed Islam

These defendants travelled to Romiley in the Transit van on false plates, there was no obvious owner and it was available for use for those who needed an untraceable vehicle. Some members of the group were deployed to take vehicles and the other defendants would remain in the van nearby. All conspirators were equal, there was no question of coercion. Rachel Cooper, prosecuting

The 15-year-old was seen running towards the back of the van after the car was stolen, meeting the others, including Kowalski, who were in the back of the van.

Images of the car were then posted on social media with the caption ‘Come on’, as the gang made attempts to flog it.

But they later decided to dispose of it as the shocking details of Mr Islam's injuries were revealed.

Mr Islam's daughter Nasrin Choudhory previously told the court of the agonising grief which she and her family have to endure.

My dad would say, you are young you made a mistake. He would probably forgive you. But, my dad is not here anymore, and without him, I don't think we can. Nasrin Choudhory

Since being detained in August, the 15-year-old in this case was said to have made a ‘remarkable transformation’.“The change is dramatic. The authorities managed to get this young man just in time,” his lawyer Ian McMeekin said.

He was handed a 12 month detention and training order and banned from driving for a year after pleading guilty to conspiracy to steal, and other separate offences including dangerous driving, criminal damage, possession of drugs, robbery, attempted robbery, burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The court heard Kowalski, of Grange Road South, Hyde, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years and was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work after admitting conspiracy to steal and a separate offence of aggravated vehicle taking.