Report by Granada Reports correspondent Paul Crone

A D-Day veteran has spoken of the importance of wearing a poppy to remember those who gave their lives in war.

97-year-old John Dennett is a veteran of landings in Malta, Italy and D-Day during World War Two.

The pensioner from Wallasey says it is now up to the younger generation to continue the tradition, and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

I've been through five invasions, a pandemic - hopefully - and I'm still getting away with it, so those young fellas who went away with me and didn't come back, that's the reason - from my way of thinking - we wear a poppy. John Dennett

During the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944 John was on Sword Beach as a gunner in his tank landing craft.

In the 77 years following John has returned to the beaches of Normandy multiple times, including for the 75th anniversary of the invasion in 2019.

It was a trip which was extra special for the navy veteran.

He said: "We always lay a wreath at sea when we're approaching the coast over there, once again to remember the lads who lost their lives going to D Day and other days."

John Dennett has been to Normandy a number of times to pay tribute to and remember those who did not make it back.

He has not ruled out going back to Normandy next year, but says the group he goes with continue to get smaller and smaller.

He added: "Perhaps we will go again next year. The problem is the veterans are getting lesser and lesser and you usually go in a group, but it will only be small groups now.

"I think it's in the lap of the gods what we can come up with. Hopefully things will cheer up next year."

The veteran says it is important the tradition of wearing a poppy continues, and he is buoyed by the way the younger generation perceives Remembrance Sunday.

He said: "When you speak to children about the poppies they are interested and they are willing to ask questions about it.

"That's very gratifying to think, because it's up to them to carry this poppy appeal forward, through the years."

This year's Remembrance Day Service marks an incredible 100 years since the Poppy Appeal began. It was started by the Royal British Legion and has raised millions to support veterans of conflict and their families.The Royal British Legion's area manager Alison Bunn, told Granada Reports why it is so important.