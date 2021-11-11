A celebration of music and books about music, Louder Than Words Festival goes from strength to strength. This year they have Chris Jagger, brother of Mick making appearance, Dire Straits bassist John Illsley, Echo and The Bunnymen's Will Sergeant, Joy Division photographer Kevin Cummins and lots more.

Friday kicks off with a discussion about Manchester's Buzzcocks and their singer Pete Shelley hosted by author and friend of Pete's Louie Shelley.

The man behind the festival is music journalist John Robb.

More information here https://louderthanwordsfest.com/