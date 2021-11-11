North West honours the fallen in silent tribute on Armistice Day

The North West has paused to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.

A two-minute silence took place across the region at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, 11 November 1919.

Each year, the two-minute silence marks the end of the four-year conflict in 1918 where an agreement between Germany and the Allies was made "on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month".

Although the pandemic forced many people to remember the nation's war dead from their homes last year, most events and services were resumed this year.

A look at how communities across the North West marked Remembrance Day 2021:

Sir John Lorimer, the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, laid a wreath at the Douglas War Memorial.

Play video

Dozens gathered in Liverpool for an annual Remembrance Day service hosted by the International Cotton Association. The ‘Last Post’ bugle call was played during the event and wreaths were laid.

The East Cheshire Hospice tweeted a picture of their chapel which has been decorated with a poppy wreath and flags to mark this year's Armistice Day.

In Manchester, the Labour Councillor for Stretford, Jane Slater, posted photographs of members of her family who were involved in both World Wars.

Meanwhile, children and staff at Lyndhurst Primary School in Oldham marked Remembrance Day with an assembly.

