Police investigating a violent assault on a member of staff on the Metrolink tram network have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

It happened on Friday 3 September at Audenshaw Metrolink stop, after a man was asked to show proof he'd paid his fare. He became immediately aggressive with the staff member and began to shout abuse at him before attempting to punch him.

He was removed from the tram before forcing the doors open and getting back on, then launching a sustained and vicious assault on the staff member, causing multiple injuries.

This was an abhorrent assault on a man who was simply doing his job. Nobody should face the risk or threat of violence when at their place of work. Inspector Griffin, GMP Transport Unit

Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink at Transport for Greater Manchester said: “I’m extremely sorry to hear about this appalling and senseless attack on one of our staff who work so hard to make sure that people travelling with us are safe.

“I want to reassure our customers and our workforce that their safety is our top priority, and we will not tolerate such shocking incidents on our network.

Manchester metrolink

Anyone with information, or video footage, should contact police on 0161 856 2191 or 101 quoting incident 1910 of 03/09/21.