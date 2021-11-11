Play video

Report by ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

A student who told his friends he had killed his 94-year-old step-grandmother in a house fire during a game of Truth or Dare has been jailed for her murder.

Tiernan Darnton, 21, revealed his "darkest secret" weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who was thought to have been the victim of a tragic accident at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2018.

Despite persuading his two friends not to disclose the secret, a year later he went on to tell a counsellor, who then passed the matter to police.

Following a trial at Preston Crown Court, a jury found Darnton, who was 17 at the time of Mrs Gregory's death, guilty of her murder.

The student has now been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.

It is hard to imagine, the horror Mrs Gregory must have felt when she realised her house was on fire and was filling with smoke. Neighbours heard her screams. Mrs Justice Yip

Sentencing him Mrs Justice Yip said: "It is hard to imagine, the horror Mrs Gregory must have felt when she realised her house was on fire and was filling with smoke. Neighbours heard her screams.

"Despite her frailty, she tried to get out, but she had been trapped. The fire service found her near to the conservatory doors, where you had blocked her exit.

"Her final days were spent in hospital. Quite understandably, her condition in those days continues to haunt those who loved her. The manner of her death was particularly cruel."

She added: "Murder had been on your mind for some time. On your own evidence, you were fascinated by serial killers and their crimes. You had dark thoughts.

"Internet searches which you made before and after you killed Mrs Gregory paint a worrying picture."

Darnton told friends he started the blaze because he did not want Mrs Gregory to suffer any longer from dementia. Credit: MEN Syndication

94-year-old Mary Gregory was discovered under a table in the conservatory of her smoke-filled bungalow in the early hours of 28 May 2018.

She was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where she died on 1 June.

An inquest ruled had been the victim of an accidental house fire after an investigation by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service concluded the most probable cause was a dropped or carelessly discarded cigarette, and ruled out any third party involvement

But police reopened the case in May 2019 following the comments made by Darnton during a counselling session.

Mary Gregory was discovered under a table in her smoke-filled bungalow and died in hospital four days later.

Preston Crown Court heard Darnton said he had killed Mrs Gregory - his stepfather's mother - by using a lighter to set a curtain on fire.

During the investigation it also emerged that Darnton had made a similar confession several weeks after Mrs Gregory's death, during a game of Truth or Dare with two friends.

He told the pair: "I have a secret I haven't told anyone. I may have killed someone."

When pressed, he said he started the blaze because he did not want Mrs Gregory, formerly from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, to suffer any longer from dementia.

Darton's friends did not believe him and he persuaded them to keep quiet, but he told a counsellor in May 2019 about a friend "who could send me to prison cos of what he knows".

He added that he had felt "powerful" at an event involving a person who had died - thought to be Mrs Gregory's funeral - as he "knew what had happened and everyone else in the room didn't".

The female counsellor ended the session by saying to him "I'm not really clear what you're saying but I think you're trying to tell me you've killed someone", to which Darnton mouthed "Yes".

Mrs Gregory was taken to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary after being found under her kitchen table, but sadly died four days later.

A week later he told the counsellor and his stepfather, Chris Gregory, 66, that he had started the fire and the matter was later passed to the police by the counsellor, the court was told.

The court was also shown evidence including drawings found at Darnton’s home address outlining the floorplan of Mrs Gregory’s bungalow.

They contained labels including 'good hiding place' and 'quick exit' and references for needing a 'good alibi'.

Forensic analysis of his computer revealed internet searches which included 'I'm a murderer' and 'I want to kill again'.

The investigation also found that a spare key was missing from the outside key box, one of two smoke alarms at the property had been disabled, and the home telephone was disconnected, meaning Mrs Gregory couldn’t call for help.

Evidence shown to the jury also included drawings found at Darnton’s home address outlining the floor plan of Mrs Gregory’s bungalow. Credit: MEN Syndication

Detective Chief Inspector Zoe Russo, from Lancashire Police Force Major Incident Team, said: "Darnton regularly visited Mrs Gregory’s home after her son took him under his wing at a young age."Darnton would spend time at Mrs Gregory’s bungalow and not only took advantage of Mrs Gregory’s kind nature, he also used his access to her home to meticulously plan his murderous act."From his initial arrest and throughout Darnton has protested his innocence and put forward a concoction of lies in an effort to evade justice."And so, I want to express my gratitude to the prosecution team who have worked tirelessly to disprove those lies over many months and provided the catalogue of evidence which has ultimately proven his guilt."Our thoughts remain very much with Mrs Gregory’s family and friends. We hope this verdict provides them with some form of closure and they can now start moving forward with their lives.”

Sentencing will take place on 12 November.