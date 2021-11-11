Tens of thousands of care home staff unable to work as jab policy kicks in

Tens of thousands of care home staff who have not had both coronavirus vaccine doses will be unable to legally work in care homes from Thursday as the Government's mandatory jab policy kicks in.

Staff working in registered care homes in England must have had both jabs to continue in their role from Thursday, unless they are medically exempt.

56,000 Staff in care homes had not been recorded as having received both doses as of November 7

Figures published by NHS England show that more than 56,000 current staff in care homes for younger and older residents had not been recorded as having received both doses as of November 7 - four days before today's deadline.

Several thousands of these are understood to have self-certified as medically exempt or to have applied for formal proof.

Health officials expect the number of double vaccinated staff to have risen in the three days between Sunday and Thursday.

As late as Wednesday, care groups were calling for the deadline to be delayed to next April, saying the "no jab, no job" policy would amount to "no staff, no care".

9,000 fewer staff in older adult care homes since announcment jabs would become mandatory

The move comes as care homes face unprecedented staffing shortages, with some quitting in advance due to the requirement and others expected to have worked their last days this week.

Recruitment and retention is also a struggle as industries such as hospitality and retail, which can offer better pay and hours, prove more popular.

One home in Rochdale has managed to persuade workers to stay. Staff at Willows Dementia Hub were among the first to be offered the covid jab, back in January.

Managers organised a zoom meeting with a GP to answer any questions.

Once I had the support and information that I needed to put my mind at ease it really pushed me to get the vaccine. I think it's the right thing to keep yourself, people you work with and your family safe. Darcey Russo Care Support Worker

A survey by the Institute of Health and Social Care Managers suggests 80 per cent of managers expect to lose at least one member of their team.

80% Care home managers expect to lose at least one member of their team

As a by-product of this mandate, it may create safer environments to stop the spread of covid but it's going to create an unsafe working environment where there are a huge lack of workforce and carers in those buildings. Adam Purnell, Institute of Health and Social Care Management.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it was its "responsibility to do everything we can to protect vulnerable people".

A spokesman added: "We consulted and worked closely with the sector to encourage take-up of the vaccine ahead of the deadline.

"Since the consultation was announced, uptake of the first dose amongst care home staff has risen from 80% to 94%.

"We are working closely with local authorities and care home providers to ensure there will always be enough staff with the right skills to deliver high-quality care."