Witness appeal after two men, aged 20 and 34, killed in Oldham car crash

Two men have died in a car crash on the outskirts of Oldham, Greater Manchester.Police said a Mazda 3 left the carriageway and hit a tree on Huddersfield Road, Delph, at around 8.40pm on Wednesday 10th November.Police, fire crews and paramedics were scrambled to the scene after the car came to a stop in a field at the side of the road.The passenger, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short while later.Their next of kin have been informed, GMP said.Detectives are now urging anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage of it, to come forward.

Flowers have already been laid at the scene of the crash Credit: MEN Media

Sergeant Neil Pennington of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "Very sadly two people have lost their life as a result of this collision and our thoughts are firmly with their loved ones as they begin to process this tragic news."A full investigation is underway whilst we piece together what occurred both during and in the lead up to this collision and we're appealing for anyone who may have information or any footage, whether that be CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to please get in touch with us."

Police, fire crews and paramedics were scrambled to the scene after the car came to a stop in a field at the side of the road. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 20:43 hours on 10 November 2021, two fire engines from Oldham and Mossley, and a technical response unit with support appliance from Ashton-under-Lyne, attended a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Huddersfield Road, Delph, Oldham."There were two casualties involved and firefighters used one hose reel, specialist cutting equipment, rope rescue equipment, and a winch to extract one casualty from the vehicle."Crews were in attendance for over five hours."Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 or 101 quoting incident 2878 of 10/11/21.