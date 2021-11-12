A 43-year-old man has been convicted of stalking former Hollyoaks actress Stephanie Davis.

Alex Boston, from Moreton, pleaded guilty to stalking Ms Davis, at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

The court heard how he would 'loiter' outside her home address, deliver letters and gifts and also send multiple messages on social media.

Police identified Boston through his Instagram account, alongside fingerprint evidence from one of the letters that was sent.

They also searched his address and found many more letters which were intended for Ms Davis.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that Boston subjected Ms Davis to a 'frightening and distressing campaign' which caused her to suffer from panic attacks and move out of her home.

Stalking is not a form of flattery and is not something women in public life should simply have to expect. It is a harmful practice and it will be taken very seriously. Ronan Molloy, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey Cheshire

The case has been adjourned until the 22nd December to consider pre-sentence reports.