Manchester Christmas Market returns for festive period
Manchester Christmas markets have officially opened for the festive season after they were toned-down in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.
Spread across the city the world-famous markets will run from 12 November until 22 December.
Piccadilly Gardens will become the hub for Christmas with a new family-friendly Winter Gardens attraction featuring yuletide bars, food stalls, craft sellers and, for the first time, a stage with live music and DJs.
The infamous Giant Santa will also return to take pride of place in the city centre, along with a trail of light sculptures taking visitors on an illuminated trip around the city.
Manchester City Council say public health "remains a top priority" for the city, with limiting the spread of Covid-19 central to the planning of the event.
Visitor numbers will be strictly controlled, and one-way routes and separate entrances and exits will also be in place to help people remain socially distanced.
A fully accessibly toilet has also been installed to ensure the Winter Garden event is as inclusive as possible.
What is on offer?
The world-famous Christmas Markets have returned to six city centre squares.
The markets are open from 12 November until Wednesday 22 December.
Where can I find the markets?
St Ann’s Square
Exchange Square
New Cathedral Street
King Street
Market Street
Cathedral Gardens and ice rink
Winter Gardens
Open from 12 November to 3 January