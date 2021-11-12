Manchester Christmas markets have officially opened for the festive season after they were toned-down in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Spread across the city the world-famous markets will run from 12 November until 22 December.

Piccadilly Gardens will become the hub for Christmas with a new family-friendly Winter Gardens attraction featuring yuletide bars, food stalls, craft sellers and, for the first time, a stage with live music and DJs.

The infamous Giant Santa will also return to take pride of place in the city centre, along with a trail of light sculptures taking visitors on an illuminated trip around the city.

The Christmas markets will feature a wide range of food and drink.

Manchester City Council say public health "remains a top priority" for the city, with limiting the spread of Covid-19 central to the planning of the event.

Visitor numbers will be strictly controlled, and one-way routes and separate entrances and exits will also be in place to help people remain socially distanced.

A fully accessibly toilet has also been installed to ensure the Winter Garden event is as inclusive as possible.

What is on offer?

The world-famous Christmas Markets have returned to six city centre squares.

The markets are open from 12 November until Wednesday 22 December.

Where can I find the markets?

St Ann’s Square

Exchange Square

New Cathedral Street

King Street

Market Street

Cathedral Gardens and ice rink

Winter Gardens