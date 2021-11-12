Play video

Video report by Caroline Whitmore

A nine-year-old from Lytham has become Netflix's newest star, after appearing in its latest Christmas film alongside a star studded cast including John Cleese and Liz Hurley.

Oliver Smith says he is "really excited" to be starring in 'Father Christmas is Back' but admits he never actually thought "he'd be in a movie".

But to his surprise he was cast to play the role of Henry Christmas-Hope in the newest Christmas film.

His mother, Rachael says she is "bursting with pride" at seeing her son on-screen.

Oliver shares the screen with well-known actors including Elizabeth Hurley, Sir John Cleese, Kelsey Grammar, Kris Marshall, Tallulah Riley and Ray Fearon.

The school boy spoke fondly of his time "joking around with John Cleese" on the set.

When I was with John Cleese, he kept on teaching us different jokes to do. He told us to pat someone on the back and duck down when they look behind. Oliver Smith

Oliver spoke of how Caroline Quentin was "very nice" when they were both on set. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

'Father Christmas is Back' is a Netflix Original British comedy film written by Hannah Davis Law, David Conolly and Dylanne Corcoran.

The plot tells the story of four sisters who are reunited at Christmas and it is based in a Yorkshire mansion.

The film is available to watch on Netflix.