A total of 200,000 litres of alcohol brewed in an illegal distillery have been seized in a customs raid.

HM Revenue & Customs officers were able to fill a dozen 40-foot trailers with the alcohol after discovering the haul, which included five stills and equipment, after searching an industrial estate in Bolton.

It is thought the store of illegal alcohol carried a potential lost revenue of around £300,000.

Eamonn O’Neill, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: "The sale of illegal alcohol will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies.

"Disrupting criminal trade is at the heart of our strategy to clamp down on the illicit alcohol market which costs the UK around £1 billion per year.

"This is theft from the taxpayer and undermines legitimate traders."

HMRC also seized five stills and equipment alongside the 200,000 litres of alcohol. Credit: HMRC

Officers also seized red diesel alongside two cars and an industrial-sized container full of the fuel.

HMRC also alerted colleagues in Greater Manchester Police (GMP) after they discovered more than 1,000 cannabis plants at the site.

Chief Inspector Mike Russell, of GMP's Bolton district, said: "This is one of the largest drugs farms ever discovered in Bolton and we believe there are more than 1,000 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of around £300,000 that have now been sent off for analysis.

"This was a very sophisticated operation and would have taken a lot of time and effort to set up and maintain.

"We would appeal for anyone with any information or who may have seen anything suspicious going on in or around the building to contact police.

"This is an excellent example of how we work with partners like HMRC to tackle crime across the region."

The total seizure included: