Rick Astley to perform free gig for NHS workers in Manchester
Victoria Grimes spoke to Rick Astley from the Granada Reports studio
Rick Astley has been performing a series of free gigs to thank NHS workers and the emergency services for their work during the pandemic.
The Lancashire-born singing star will be performing in Manchester on Saturday.
Tickets for the gig sold out in just 30 minutes.
He says it has been "amazing" to be performing in front of big crowds during his two week tour.
When asked about his biggest hit, he said 'Never Gonna Give You Up' changed his life which is something he will always be grateful for.
He also asked for those who could not make it to return their tickets to make sure as many people as possible could attend.
