Rick Astley to perform free gig for NHS workers in Manchester

Victoria Grimes spoke to Rick Astley from the Granada Reports studio

Rick Astley has been performing a series of free gigs to thank NHS workers and the emergency services for their work during the pandemic.

I felt helpless through the whole of Covid really in terms of being able to do anything. My wife and I just came in one evening and said we've got to be able to do more than bang a pot and a pan. Rick Astley

The Lancashire-born singing star will be performing in Manchester on Saturday.

Tickets for the gig sold out in just 30 minutes.

He says it has been "amazing" to be performing in front of big crowds during his two week tour.

When asked about his biggest hit, he said 'Never Gonna Give You Up' changed his life which is something he will always be grateful for.

I think I'd be dragged out into the streets if I didn't sing that to be honest. What's scary about it is I'm actually singing it at my friend's kids weddings now! Rick Astley

He also asked for those who could not make it to return their tickets to make sure as many people as possible could attend.

