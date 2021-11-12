An investigation has begun after a large number of lateral flow tests were found dumped on the Isle of Man.

Police say a man and woman, from the area around Douglas, were arrested after the tests were left at the Eastern Civic Amenity Site.

The pair's home addresses were also searched where officers say a 'very large number' of tests were recovered.

A large number of undelivered home delivery parcels were also found.

The man and woman have since been released on bail.

Police are asking that the public do not contact them about missing parcels at this time.

Due to the quantity of these parcels and the complexity around whether customers have already had parcels replaced we are advising that if you haven’t received your parcel you contact the point of purchase. DS Steve Berry, Isle of Man Constabulary

The Manx Government asked the Isle of Man Constabulary to investigate in October.

Police are urging the public to avoid speculation on both of the matters at this time while further enquiries take place.