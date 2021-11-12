A man who led police on a chase through Salford in a stolen car at speeds of over 100 miles per hour, which saw him crash with another car, has been banned from driving for two years.

Police saw Jacob Rimmer, 21, in a white BMW 120 performing U turns, causing the tyres to screech, in the Clifton area of Swinton in August this year. They pulled him over, but Rimmer refused to get out of the car, falsely claiming he was disabled, before speeding off.

Police then pursued Rimmer for six minutes as he went through red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road, hit speeds of 115mph on Bolton Road towards Walkden and collided with a red Vauxhall Corsa on the A6, causing it to spin 180 degrees. Fortunately no-one was injured.

Rimmer's level of driving that day was nothing short of appalling, and the officers involved in the pursuit remarked on how it was by sheer luck or fortune that he didn’t seriously injure or even kill somebody as a result. DS Daniel Worthington, Greater Manchester Police

Seconds later, Rimmer ran out of the car and was chased by police before he was detained and taken to custody. Prior to Rimmer's interview, it had been established he had been driving a car on cloned plates after it had been stolen from a property in Leigh four days earlier, and that he was not insured to drive the vehicle.

Rimmer, from Greenleach Lane, Worsley denied knowing the BMW was stolen, but admitted his driving was 'f***ing ridiculous'. He pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He's been given a 22 month jail sentence, suspended for 2 years, a rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work, a five month curfew and a two year driving ban.