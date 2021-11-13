Ant Middleton: Planning arena tour helped me through lockdown

Play video

He's faced physical and mental challenges through a career in the UK's elite forces and TV adventures including SAS: Who Dares Wins and 'Extreme Everest', but Ant Middleton has admitted that he found lockdown tough.

The former Marine told Granada Reports that planning his tour helped him deal with the pressures of the Covid pandemic. He's brought his 'Mind Over Muscle Tour' to the North West, with dates in Manchester, Liverpool and Blackpool. He says the show is about "mindset growth," dealing with how he adapts to situations and overcomes them, and how to not be scared of failure.

We've all gone through so much in the pandemic. I've struggled being in the lockdowns, so I put my mind to something and it was the tour, so it's been great for myself as well. Ant Middleton

Ant Middleton sat down with Granada Reports' Victoria Grimes Credit: ITV

He's also publishing his first novel, 'Cold Justice'. He says writing the book was another outlet during the pandemic and helped his mental health. He's hoping to repeat the success of his non-fiction books, 'First Man In' and 'The Fear Bubble', both of which are Sunday Times Best Sellers.

I think we can all agree 2020 has been a tough year for everyone. But we want to leave the hardship and struggles behind us and look forward to a positive and brighter 2021. The power of your mind is stronger than physicality. I’ll share life skills and philosophy on how to live your best life. Ant Middleton

Ant Middleton's 'Mind Over Muscle: Zero Negativity' tour - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on 13th November, Blackpool Opera House on 19th November and Blackburn King George's Hall on 26th November.