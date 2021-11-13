Bunnyman Will Sergeant talks about new book at Louder Than Words Festival

Will Sergeant has been playing guitar in Echo and The Bunnymen since 1978.

And the Liverpool band fast became one of the most influential groups in the world.

Now, Will's memoir 'Bunnyman' is published and this weekend he'll be appearing to talk about it at The Louder Than Words Festival in Manchester.

Will told Tim Scott that after decades as the 'quiet one' in the band, he's enjoying the limelight.

Will's book chronicles growing up in the 60's and 70's. And how he became part of the Liverpool music scene alongside bands like Wah!, The Teardrop Explodes and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

Echo and The Bunnymen's first TV appearance was on Granada's What's On programme, when Will remembers swearing on-air and offending the "grannies" in the audience.

