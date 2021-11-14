Play video

Report from Granada Reports correspondent Sarah Rogers

A person has died and another has been injured after a car exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Merseyside Police say the car, thought to be a taxi, pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred at 11am.

It is believed a man was able to exit the car before the fire took hold, while another sadly died in the vehicle.

The force says work is still ongoing to establish what happened, but "out of caution" Counter Terrorism Police is now leading the investigation.

Counter Terrorism Police North West say three men have been arrested by officers in the Kensington area of the city.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said it is "keeping an open mind as to what has caused the explosion."

It added: "We are working at a rapid pace to try and establish the circumstances behind this and will update in due course."

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of Merseyside Police gives an update on the incident.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: "We can confirm that at 10.59am police were called to reports of a car explosion at the Women's Hospital in Liverpool City Centre.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening.

The Royal Logistic Corp Bomb Disposal Unit attended the Liverpool Women's Hospital following the explosion. Credit: PA Images

“So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.

Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. Merseyside Police

Chief Constable Kennedy added: “We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.”

A number of roads around the hospital have been cordoned off, with Merseyside Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance and the Royal Logistic Corps also at the scene.

Phil Garrigan, Chief Fire Officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, said the injured man was able to get out of the vehicle "prior to the fire developing to the extent that it did".

Liverpool Women's Hospital says patients with planned appointments at the hospital should wait to be contacted with information.

Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive, said: "We have restricted visiting access to the hospital with immediate effect and until further notice.

"Where possible we have diverted patients to other hospitals until further notice. We are currently allowing ambulances to access the hospital in emergencies.

"We are reviewing our patient activity for the next 24 to 48 hours and patients should wait to be contacted with updates about any planned appointments.

"Our staff are being permitted to leave and to enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside Police."

Emergency services outside of the hospital. Credit: PA Images

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “I am being kept regularly updated on the awful incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“Our police and emergency services are working hard to establish what happened and it is right they are given the time and space to do so.”