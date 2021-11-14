Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a car exploded outside of Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Counter Terrorism Police North West say the men, aged 29, 26 and 21, were detained in the Kensington area of the city.

It comes as a man has died when the car - believed to be a taxi - exploded outside of the hospital shortly before 11am on 14 November.

Police say he was the passenger of the car, while the driver, also a man, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said: "Officers in Merseyside have made three arrests this afternoon after a car explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool.

"The men - aged 29, 26, and 21 - were detained in the Kensington area of the city and arrested under the Terrorism Act, in connection with the incident which occurred just before 11am, Sunday 14 November.

"Detectives from Counter Terrorism Police North West continue to keep an open mind about the cause of the explosion and are working closely with colleagues at Merseyside Police as the investigation continues at pace."