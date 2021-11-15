Care worker who stole more than £200k from vulnerable clients jailed

A care worker from Accrington has been jailed after stealing more than £200k from vulnerable clients.

Chelsea Whittaker stole money from around 30 people while working as a service manager for care company, Lifeways, which runs homes across Lancashire for people with limited mental or physical capacity.

One of her duties was to oversee the finances for several residents, and cash cheques for them as and when they needed money. On several occasions between 2015 and 2018 she withdrew cash from their accounts and took some - or all - of it for herself.

She admitted in court last month that she had stolen at least £200,000, but ‘not as much as £300,000’.

Whittaker, 31, of Manchester Road, Accrington, appeared at Preston Crown Court today to be sentenced for fraud, having previously pleaded guilty to stealing money from around 30 people and was jailed for 27 months.

The victims were based at care homes in Accrington, Burnley, Colne, Blackburn, Nelson, Haslingden, Morecambe, Skelmersdale and Leyland.

The mother of one of the victims told police that as a result of Whittaker’s actions her son had been left without the money in his bank account to pay for basic toiletries, and as a result had been forced to save up simply to buy shaving foam.

The sister of another victim said her brother should have had around £14,000 in his bank account but was left with so little money that he was unable to pay for proper rehabilitative care as he recovered from a heart attack. He died in hospital after becoming anxious and refusing further treatment.

I struggle to believe that a woman we trusted so much with my brother’s care has done this to him. I am so angry and devastated by it all. She clearly didn’t care he was struggling in the last few years of his life and as he lay there she time and time again stole money from him in his most vulnerable position. Sister of victim of Chelsea Whittaker

Det Con Stephen Dixon, a financial investigator for Lancashire Police, said: “Whittaker was in a managerial position which left her in charge of the finances of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Her victims relied on her and trusted her, and her betrayal of this is truly shocking.

A spokesperson for Lifeways said: “Lifeways uncovered what Chelsea Whittaker was doing, and we reported this to the police. We have co-operated fully with the police throughout their investigation, and totally support the police in the action and decisions they have taken. We deeply regret the distress that was caused to the people we support and their families and carers by the criminal actions of Chelsea Whittaker".