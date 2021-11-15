Taxi driver involved in terrorist incident at Liverpool hospital hailed a 'hero'

A taxi driver who was caught up in a terrorist incident outside a Liverpool hospital yesterday has been described as "a complete hero".

He has been named locally as David Perry.

David works for one of the city's largest taxi firms, Delta taxis, and is recovering at home after his car exploded yesterday morning just before 11am.

Speaking at a medical centre in east London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised him. He said: "This is an ongoing investigation so I can't comment on the details or exactly what type of incident it was, what type of crime it may have been.

"But it does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of mind and bravery.

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden says he "put the lives of others" before himself.

Fellow drivers from across Merseyside are now coming together to raise funds for him and his family.

Credit: PA Images

Emergency services were called to the hospital on Crown Street at 10:59am on Sunday to reports of a car engulfed in flames.

The male passenger of the car was declared dead at the scene, but is yet to be formally identified.

Three men - aged 29, 26 and 21 - were arrested under the Terrorism Act yesterday, and another, 20, today.