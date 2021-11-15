Play video

The band sat down with Granada Reports presenter Victoria Grimes.

The Wanted's Tom Parker says he has a "point to prove" as the band releases new music, and prepare for their upcoming tour.

The pop singer, 33, revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with an 'inoperable' and 'terminal' brain tumour.

However, earlier this month he said scan results showed the tumour was now "stable" and "under control".

Parker, who is from Bolton, spoke to Granada Reports alongside his bandmates, who recently reformed.

The fact that we're going on a tour is pretty surreal to me right now to be honest with you. There's a point to prove when people say you've only got 12-18 months to live. Trust me when I say, I haven't only got 12-18 months to live - I'm not dying. You've got to have that positive belief. Tom Parker, The Wanted

Their album ‘Most Wanted - The Greatest Hits’ was released on 12 November, containing two brand new tracks.

But Max George said Tom is already planning ahead by "by talking about what the next album is".

Jay McGuiness added: 'We love you [Tom] so much. I never thought you'd be in this strong position in well over a year, and you're gonna keep doing that. You've done incredible stuff. You've transformed this struggle into stuff that is already helping other people".

The Wanted formed in 2009 with Parker, George and McGuiness alongside Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes.

Parker has been married to Kelsey Hardwick since 2018 and they welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year, joining their daughter, Aurelia Rose, born in 2019.

