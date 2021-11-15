Liverpool explosion: What we know so far

A terror suspect who is believed to have detonated the explosion in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital has been named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

The UK's threat level has been raised to 'severe' following the explosion, meaning another attack is 'highly likely'.

Police are continuing to investigate, but have released several details about what they know so far.

Local taxi driver David Perry collected Al Swealmeen from the Rutland Avenue area of Liverpool. He asked to be taken to the Liverpool Women's Hospital, which was about 10 minutes away.

As the taxi approached the drop-off point at the hospital at just before 11am, an explosion occurred from within the car, which quickly engulfed it in flames.

Mr Perry escaped, and was treated for the injuries he sustained.

Emergency services attended the scene and Merseyside Fire and Rescue put out the fire. It quickly became apparent that Al Swealmeen remained in the vehicle and was dead.

Army Ordinance Disposal officers examined the scene and have now confirmed that this is being treated as the ignition of an explosive device.

Enquiries indicate that the device was manufactured and brought into the taxi by Al Swealmeen.

Meanwhile, eight homes were evacuated while searches took place.

Four men - aged 20, 21, 26 and 29 - were arrested under the Terrorism Act, but have since been released from police custody without charge.

Although the motivation for this incident is yet to be understood, it has been declared a terrorist incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are continuing with the investigation.

A Christian couple who had previously lived with Emad Al Swealmeen said they are thankful he did not kill anyone else. Elizabeth and Malcolm Hitchcott, who live in Liverpool, took Al Swealmeen into their home in 2017.

Meanwhile, a local MP described taxi driver David Perry - who works for one of the city's largest taxi firms, Delta taxis - as a 'complete hero' for putting others before himself.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson also praised him, saying he behaved with "incredible presence of mind and bravery".

In a social media post, David's wife Rachel said he's "lucky to be alive" after his "miracle" escape, and is still trying to process what happened.

Meanwhile, fellow drivers from across Merseyside are now coming together to raise funds for him and his family.

Anyone who has any information should call on 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Women's Hospital incident. Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.